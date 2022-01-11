PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1

Images from Day 1 of the third Test between South Africa and India, in Cape Town, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: India's Cheteshwar Pujara dispatches the ball to the boundary during Day 1 of the third Test, at Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town, on Tuesday. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

India fought their way to 75 for 2 in overcast conditions after losing their openers early on Day 1 of the third Test against South Africa, in Cape Town, on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli, leading the side after missing the second Test, opted to bat on a pitch with decent amount of grass and clouds hovering over the spectacular Newlands ground.

He was unbeaten on 15 with Cheteshwar Pujara (batting 26) at the lunch break.

IMAGE: South Africa pacer Duanne Olivier celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India opener K L Rahul. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

The South African pace combo of Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier made good use of the conditions in the first hour by removing Mayank Agarwal (15 off 35 balls) and K L Rahul (12 off 35 balls) respectively.

Rabada, playing his 50th Test, targeted the off-stump channel consistently while Olivier was able to bring the ball back in sharply on a pitch with good bounce and carry.

The in-form Rahul, who has been brilliant at leaving the ball of late, poked at a rising delivery on the off-stump and nicked it to the wicketkeeper.

IMAGE: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada reacts after dismissing India opener Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Agarwal's tendency to play the ball with hard hands led to his downfall, as Rabada induced a thick edge off his bat and Aiden Markram did the rest at second slip.

Agarwal was dropped in the slips on 0 off Rabada in the third over of the innings.

With India in a spot of bother at 33 for 2, Kohli and Pujara got together and steadied the ship.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli plays a defensive shot before lunch on Day 1 of the third Test. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Pujara again showed intent and was quick to put away the loose balls. His innings comprised four boundaries, including a pull shot off Olivier.

Kohli took 15 balls to get off the mark, but it was worth the wait as he leaned into a beautiful cover drive off left-arm pacer Marco Jansen.

Both looked in control after getting set, which augurs well for the visitors in the second session.