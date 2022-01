Photograph: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Late on Monday night, on the eve of their daughter Vamika's first birthday, Anushka Sharma gave an insight into her and husband Virat Kohli's routine.

Sharing a selfie with Chikoo from South Africa on Instagram Stories as the couple headed to bed, Anu asked, 'Who goes to bed at 9:30?'

Vamika turns 1 on a day when her dad will play his 99th Test, also the day Coach Rahul Dravid turns 49.

Last week, Anu announced her comeback film, former cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic, Chakda Xpress.