News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sundar tests positive for COVID; may miss SA ODIs

Sundar tests positive for COVID; may miss SA ODIs

Source: PTI
January 11, 2022 21:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar tested positive for the virus in Bengaluru and hasn’t joined the other white-ball cricketers, scheduled to leave for South Africa in a day or two. Photograph: PTI

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has tested positive for COVID-19. His participation in the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa, starting January 19, is in doubt.

The 22-year-old Tamil Nadu player tested positive for the virus in Bengaluru and hasn’t joined the other white-ball cricketers in Mumbai.

 

The players are scheduled to leave for South Africa in a day or two.

"Washington has tested positive for COVID-19 and is yet to join the other white ball specialists in Mumbai. He was in Bengaluru (at the National Cricket Academy) when he tested positive," BCCI sources said.

It is learnt that Washington will not be able to travel in the chartered flight along with the other selected players.

Haryana all-rounder Jayant Yadav, who is already in South Africa, will stay back as Washington's replacement.

The ODI series against South Africa begins in Paarl on January 19. The second ODI is scheduled at the same venue on January 21, following which the team will travel to Cape Town for the series-finale.

Washington, who has been out of action since the tour of England last year due to an injury, returned to domestic cricket and did well for his state team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where Tamil Nadu reached the final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tata group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsors
Tata group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsors
PIX: Taylor's final Test act seals New Zealand victory
PIX: Taylor's final Test act seals New Zealand victory
CA chief to players: I'll go to Pak with you
CA chief to players: I'll go to Pak with you
India Inc's Q3 operating margin may drop
India Inc's Q3 operating margin may drop
Arms dealer Bhandari sues French firm in Indian deal
Arms dealer Bhandari sues French firm in Indian deal
Why don't you take Indian citizenship?: SC to student
Why don't you take Indian citizenship?: SC to student
Shah, Yogi helm BJP meet to finalise UP poll campaign
Shah, Yogi helm BJP meet to finalise UP poll campaign

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1

PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1

Vamika Turns 1: Anushka, Virat Hug

Vamika Turns 1: Anushka, Virat Hug

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances