BCCI hopeful of staging IPL 2022 in India

IMAGE: The Indian Premier League trophy. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket will make all effort to stage the Indian Premier League in India this year, says Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.

The IPL's two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad received formal clearance from the BCCI after the IPL’s Governing Council met on Tuesday.

The Ahmedabad and Lucknow teams have been given a time frame for player signing before the mega auction takes place.

"There were two important decisions made by IPL governing body today. First, the Ahmedabad franchise, whose bid was won by CVC, was awarded. After being the highest bidder, there were questions raised that they have some shares in a betting company outside of India. BCCI then took all precautions immediately and they formed a committee whose head was a retired judge of Supreme Court and after looking at all the things the committee decided that their betting was correct and they should receive (the formal clearance)," Shukla told ANI.

"However, BCCI again took additional precautions and asked them (CVC) to give an undertaking that you will not participate/be a partner in any (betting) company," he added.

"Vivo decided to part ways so TATA has come in as a sponsor for IPL for two years."

Asked about IPL 2022, the Shukla said: "We will try to ensure that the Indian Premier League happens and in India. But we will see into this matter again in March... that how is COVID situation then.

"There will be a contingency plan in place if the COVID situation worsens," he added.

About the IPL Auction and India-West Indies series, Shukla said it all depends on the situation then.