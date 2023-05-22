Rashid Khan counts dot balls as wickets in IPL, T20s

IMAGE: Rashid Khan is enduring an ordinary IPL this season with the ball in terms of wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s dream of a maiden IPL title ended on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium after they lost to defending champions Gujarat Titans by six wikets.

With conditions becoming increasingly batter-friendly, Gujarat Titans star spinner Rashid Khan counts each dot ball as a wicket in the T20 format.

The Afghan leg-spinner is second on the list of the leading wicket-takers after the end of league stage of the IPL with 24 scalps from 56 overs at an economy rate of 7.82.

"In IPL and T20, every dot ball is like a wicket. I count it as wicket for me as the boundaries are shorter and batters are going after every ball," Rashid said.

"This IPL with the "Impact Player" you have the advantage of that one more batter. So while bowling in the middle overs, I always have one thing in the mind 'keep bowling dot balls and good deliveries, as many as you can'."

The 24-year-old, who has been playing in the IPL since 2017, has always been among the most economical bowlers in the league with a career economy rate of 6.57.

"I'm trying my best to keep as tight as possible which really helps the bowler at the other end to get the wickets."

The GT vice-captain was lavish in his praise for teammate Shubman Gill, who has scored two centuries on the trot heading into the Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings.

"Shubman is someone who has been working hard and he's someone who has the belief that I can make (convert) those 50s-60s into hundreds. He has been a very consistent player for us."