Naveen Cracks Another Jibe At Kohli

There won't be a Virat Kohli-Naveen-ul-Haq Round 2 as Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from IPL 2023 following a defeat against defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen -- who had an infamous spat with Kohli on May 1 during the RCB-LSG game -- took another shot at the King after Sunday's game on his Instagram account.

The Afghan bowler shared a story of an African reporter, who said: 'God have mercy upon us' before bursting into laughter.

Many felt Naveen's post mocked Kohli after his team didn't qualify for the Play-Offs while LSG did.

Had RCB qualified, they would have encountered LSG in Wednesday's Eliminator game.

On Saturday, loud 'Kohli' chants greeted Naveen during the LSG-Kolkata Knight Riders game at Eden Gardens. Ditto at Lucknow during LSG's last home game.

Each time he bowled, the crowd looked to distract him. And when he fielded, the crowd was in his ears.

When you take a panga with King Kohli, Naveen, you take a panga with his army of fans.