Kohli's knee trouble adds drama to India's WTC preparations

Virat Kohli experienced a knee injury while taking a catch off Vijay Shankar during the IPL 2023 match against the Gujarat Titans at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Concerns were raised as Kohli walked off the pitch and remained in the dugout for the rest of the match, witnessing his team's unfortunate defeat in a must-win game.

With the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia less than two weeks away, Kohli's injury has become a topic of discussion.

However, providing some relief, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar addressed the media in the post-match press conference and confirmed that the injury is not severe, alleviating some of the concerns surrounding Kohli's fitness for the forthcoming crucial match.

"Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don't think there is anything serious. Having scored two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of 4 days. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around. 40 overs a couple of days ago and today, for 35 overs he was on the field. He was giving his best. So it is going to bother at some point but I don't think it's anything serious," Bangar said in the post-match press conference.