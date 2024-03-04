Ranji: Thakur relieved after helping Mumbai fightback in semis

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur celebrates on scoring his century against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semi-final on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Domestic

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur expressed happiness after scoring his first-ever first-class century during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Thakur scripted Mumbai's fightback and celebrated his century by putting his bat and helmet down and throwing his fist in the air.

"I did a celebration which came to mind. Scoring a century is a big, big relief. Besides, it was very important for the team at that point of time. In big games if you are scared then you tend to lose the wickets or performance might not come your way. So I might as well play with freedom and that was the whole idea when I started batting," said the Palghar-born all-rounder.

The Mumbai star said that the top-order has been weak but it has received more than enough compensation from the lower order in the team's collective aim to capture record-extending 42nd Ranji title.

Mumbai was down 106/7 despite Musheer Khan's 55, before Thakur's counterattacking 109 in 105 balls with 13 fours and four sixes, a half-century from tailender Tanush Kotian (89 in 126 balls, with 12 fours) and Tushar Deshpande lifted Mumbai to 378 runs in their first innings in reply to TN's first innings total of 146 runs.

"You have to see that with Yashasvi playing for India now, Sarfaraz also being selected. And Prithvi who has just come back from injury, there was a big hollow (vacuum) which was created in the Mumbai batting line-up in the top order. And Ajinkya probably is not in that good form right now. So there is a big hollow in the top order," said Thakur.

"So it is okay if you are going to have these kinds of seasons. But the good thing the runs are coming lower down the order. And it also shows the grit Mumbai players have and Khadoos attitude that we talk about that Mumbai has," he added.