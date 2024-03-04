Pat Cummins to captain SRH in IPL 2024

IMAGE: Pat Cummins replaces South Africa's Aiden Markram, who captained SRH in IPL 2023. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/X

Australia's ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins was named as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2024.

Cummins was bought by SRH for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore in the IPL players' auction in December -- the second costliest player in the event's history.



He replaces South Africa's Aiden Markram, who captained SRH in IPL 2023.



"Our new captain Pat Cummins," SRH announced on Instagram.



Cummins has earlier played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils.



2016 IPL champions Sunrisers are hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes after failing to make it to play-offs in the last three seasons.