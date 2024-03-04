News
Blow for CSK! Conway Out For 8 Weeks

Blow for CSK! Conway Out For 8 Weeks

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 04, 2024 10:38 IST
IMAGE: Devon Conway injured his left thumb during the T20I series against Australia. Photograph: BCCI
 

In a big blow for champions Chennai Super Kings, their opener Devon Conway has been ruled out for eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his injured thumb.

Conway injured his left thumb during the T20I series against Australia which forced him to miss the two Test series against the Aussies.

Having undergone surgery, Conway is expected to miss a major part of IPL 2024, which starts on March 22.

He is expected to return for action in May and be fit for the T20 World Cup starting in the Caribbean and the United States in June.

Conway has been one of the key performers for CSK with the bat, having scored 924 runs in 23 matches at a strike rate of 141 with nine fifties.

More like this

SEE: Pant Plays Marbles With Kids!

SEE: Pant Plays Marbles With Kids!

Pollard Gives PSL Game A Miss For...

Pollard Gives PSL Game A Miss For...

