Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ranji Trophy semis: Kotian, Thakur give Mumbai huge lead

Ranji Trophy semis: Kotian, Thakur give Mumbai huge lead

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 04, 2024 10:49 IST
IMAGE: Mumbai's Tanush Kotian celebrates his half-century against Tamil Nadu. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Tanush Kotian narrowly missed out on his second consecutive century but Mumbai grabbed a decisive 232-run first innings lead to take control of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals against Tamil Nadu, in Mumbai on Monday.

 

Kotian stroked 89 not out, hitting 12 fours in his 126-ball knock to power Mumbai to 378 in their first innings in reply to Tamil Nadu's 146 all out on Day 3.

Resuming the day on 353/9, Mumbai's last pair added 25 runs before Tushar Deshpande was dismissed by Washington Sundar for 26.

Kotian and Deshpande, who both hit a century in the quarter-final against Baroda, put on 88 runs for the final wicket to swell Mumbai's lead on the third day.

Shardul Thakur had rallied Mumbai with his counter-attacking century -- smashing 109 from 104 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes, as the hosts recovered from 106/7 at one stage, with the last three wickets adding 272 runs.

Captain R Sai Kishore starred with the ball for Tamil Nadu, taking 6/99, while pacer Kuldeep Sen claimed 2/75, while Washington Sundar claimed 1/21.

Brief Scores:  Mumbai 378 all out in 106.5 ovs vs Tamil Nadu 146 all out in 64.1 ovs.

