Ranji games to have late starts due to solar eclipse

December 25, 2019 19:17 IST

IMAGE: The Day 2 of the Mumbai vs Railways and Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy games will start late on Thursday due to solar eclipse. Photograph: BCCI

The second day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group matches in Mumbai and Rajkot will start late by two hours from the regular time due to solar eclipse on Thursday.

A source in the Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed the development after the opening day's play between Mumbai and Railways concluded at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.



A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight.



All Ranji Trophy games begin at 9.30 am IST.



Railways have taken a narrow two runs lead after bundling out the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions for a party 114. In reply, there were sitting pretty on 116/5 in their first essay.



Similarly, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), which is hosting Uttar Pradesh at its stadium in Rajkot, also said that the play will start at 11.30am on Thursday.



"Tomorrow, the match will start at 11:30 a.m. due to Solar Eclipse," the SCA stated in a release.



Saurashtra are comfortably placed at 322/8 with India's Test specialist Cheteswar Pujara along with Sheldon Jackson and Harvik Desai slamming half-centuries.