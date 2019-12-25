Ashwin highest wicket-taker in international cricket in this decade

Last updated on: December 25, 2019 12:22 IST

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin picked 564 wickets in all formats of the game in this decade. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin added another milestone to his glowing career as he finished with most wickets in international cricket in this decade.

Ashwin picked 564 wickets in all formats of the game followed by England pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who took 535 and 525 wickets respectively.



The 33-year-old played a vital role in India's triumph at ICC Championship Trophy in 2013, taking eight wickets in the tournament which was held in England.



Recently, the off-spinner took five wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh, while picking up 15 wickets in the three-match series against South Africa.

Ashwin has taken 364 wickets in Test with an average of 25.36. In 111 ODIs matches, he has scalped 150 wickets in with an average of 32.91, while in 46 T20Is he managed to take 46 wickets.



New Zealand pace bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult are on fourth and fifth spots with 472 wickets and 458 wickets respectively.