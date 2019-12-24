Dhoni's daughter is ruling internet with another Malayalam song

December 24, 2019 13:22 IST

IMAGE: Ziva Dhoni impressed her followers as she sang a Malayalam song rather comfortably. Photographs and video courtesy: Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is making quite an impact of her own on social media.

The four-year-old was seen singing a Malayalam song, video of which was posted on her official Instagram account.

Ziva Dhoni impressed her followers as she sang a Malayalam song rather comfortably. The video was captioned, “Singing mode.”

Earlier, the little one sang Ambalapuzhai unnikannanodu nee in the most adorable manner possible.

Ziva Dhoni impressed her followers when she sang Kani Kanum Neram Kamalanethrante, a Malayalam devotional song.

The credit for her Malayalam skills goes to her caretaker ‘Sheila aunty’ who hails from Kerala and has been teaching her Malayalam songs.