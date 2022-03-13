News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ranji: Kushagra double ton hoists Jharkhand

Ranji: Kushagra double ton hoists Jharkhand

Source: PTI
March 13, 2022 20:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kumar Kushagra

IMAGE: 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra scored 266 off 269 balls in his third first-class appearance on Day 2 of their knock-out match at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Jharkhand took a giant stride towards advancing to the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals after posting a mammoth 769 for 9 against struggling Nagaland on Day 2 of their knock-out match at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

 

17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra made most of a listless Nagaland attack to steer his side to a huge total after Jharkhand resumed the day at 402 for 5.

Kushagra, who was 112 not out overnight, continued his onslaught on the Nagaland bowlers to slam 266 off 269 balls (37x4, 2x6) in his third first-class appearance. It was his maiden first class hundred.

The youngster, who was part of the India Under-19 team for the 2020 South Africa tour, got to 200 with a boundary off Lemtur just before lunch to complete the milestone off 213 deliveries.

Senior left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem also made hay, cruising to a career-best 123 not out (223 balls; 14x4, 1x6) as the duo put together 166 runs for the seventh wicket after overnight batter Anukul Roy was out for 59.

Looking unstoppable, Kushagra toyed with the tired Nagaland bowlers and got to his next 50 off just 39 deliveries.

Kense finally provided the breakthrough and dismissed Kushagra and Sushant Mishra (0) off four balls in a temporary respite.

After Kushagra's departure, Nadeem held centre stage with number 11 Rahul Shukla (29 not out) en route to his second first class century.

Nagaland employed seven bowlers, the spin duo of Imliwati Lemtur and Khrievitso Kense returning with three wickets each, while Shrikant Mundhe, Chopise Hopongkyu and Rongsen Jonathn claimed one each.

Brief Scores:

Jharkhand: 769 for 9 in 177 overs (Kumar Kushagra 266, Shahbaz Nadeem 123 not out, Virat Singh 107; Khrievitso Lemtur 3/138, Imliwati Lemtur 3/161) vs Nagaland.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli's Cutest Reactions For RCB Fans
Kohli's Cutest Reactions For RCB Fans
This Royals power-hitter wants to emulate Yuvraj...
This Royals power-hitter wants to emulate Yuvraj...
Khawaja, Carey steer Australia to huge total
Khawaja, Carey steer Australia to huge total
Budget session of Parliament resumes from Monday
Budget session of Parliament resumes from Monday
Pant hits 28-ball 50, breaks Kapil Dev's record
Pant hits 28-ball 50, breaks Kapil Dev's record
'India developing BrahMos version with 800 km range'
'India developing BrahMos version with 800 km range'
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2

PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2

Pant hits 28-ball 50, breaks Kapil Dev's record

Pant hits 28-ball 50, breaks Kapil Dev's record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances