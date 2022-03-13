Pant hits 28-ball 50, breaks Kapil Dev's record

Kapil Dev's 30-ball 50 against Pakistan in the Karachi Test in 1982 was the fastest by an Indian.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates after completing a half-century off 28 balls in India's second innings on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant bettered the legendary Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record for the fastest Test fifty by an Indian on the second day of the Day/Night second Test against Sri Lanka, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

The dashing left-hander cruised to his fifty off just 28 balls in the 42nd over of India’s second innings when he hit a Praveen Jayawickrama delivery through the extra cover boundary.

The fifty was studded with 7 fours and 2 sixes.

India's first World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev had hammered a 30-ball half-century against Pakistan in the Karachi Test in 1982.

"Rishabh Pant surpasses Kapil Dev to score the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket... Take a bow, Rishabh," posted the BCCI in its Twitter handle.

Pant also set a World record for notching up the fastest fifty by a wicketkeeper-batter in Tests, bettering the efforts of Australia's Ian Smith and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Both scored 34-ball fifties.

Pant, however, could not make it big, out on the same score and in the same over, after giving Jayawickrama a return catch off the final delivery.

Shardul Thakur is the third in the list of fastest Test fifty by an Indian after his 31-ball half-century in the Oval Test against England last year.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag scored a 32-ball 50 against England in Chennai in 2008.