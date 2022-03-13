News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant hits 28-ball 50, breaks Kapil Dev's record

Pant hits 28-ball 50, breaks Kapil Dev's record

March 13, 2022 19:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kapil Dev's 30-ball 50 against Pakistan in the Karachi Test in 1982 was the fastest by an Indian.

Rishabh Pant celebrates after completing a half-century off 28 balls in India's second innings on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates after completing a half-century off 28 balls in India's second innings on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant bettered the legendary Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record for the fastest Test fifty by an Indian on the second day of the Day/Night second Test against Sri Lanka, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

 

The dashing left-hander cruised to his fifty off just 28 balls in the 42nd over of India’s second innings when he hit a Praveen Jayawickrama delivery through the extra cover boundary.

The fifty was studded with 7 fours and 2 sixes.

India's first World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev had hammered a 30-ball half-century against Pakistan in the Karachi Test in 1982.

"Rishabh Pant surpasses Kapil Dev to score the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket... Take a bow, Rishabh," posted the BCCI in its Twitter handle.

Pant also set a World record for notching up the fastest fifty by a wicketkeeper-batter in Tests, bettering the efforts of Australia's Ian Smith and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Both scored 34-ball fifties.

Pant, however, could not make it big, out on the same score and in the same over, after giving Jayawickrama a return catch off the final delivery.

Shardul Thakur is the third in the list of fastest Test fifty by an Indian after his 31-ball half-century in the Oval Test against England last year.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag scored a 32-ball 50 against England in Chennai in 2008.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
This Royals power-hitter wants to emulate Yuvraj...
This Royals power-hitter wants to emulate Yuvraj...
Khawaja, Carey steer Australia to huge total
Khawaja, Carey steer Australia to huge total
England fall short of Test win as Windies hang on
England fall short of Test win as Windies hang on
'India developing BrahMos version with 800 km range'
'India developing BrahMos version with 800 km range'
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2
Khawaja, Carey steer Australia to huge total
Khawaja, Carey steer Australia to huge total
Questions posed as if to make me accused: Fadnavis
Questions posed as if to make me accused: Fadnavis

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2

PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2

Kohli's Cutest Reactions For RCB Fans

Kohli's Cutest Reactions For RCB Fans

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances