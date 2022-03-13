PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah proudly displays the ball as he walks back after taking five wickets in Sri Lanka's first innings on Day 2 of the second Test, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India tightened the noose around Sri Lanka by bundling them for just 109 runs and then extended their overall lead to 204 after scoring 61 for 1 in the second innings at tea on the second day of the second Test, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah completed his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, also his first at home, as India polished off the Sri Lankan lower-order in a jiffy.

Sri Lanka resumed their first innings at 86 for 6, and India required less than 30 minutes to wrap the innings and take a huge 143-run first innings lead.

Bumrah (5/24) and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/30) scalped two batters each as Sri Lanka's shoddy display continued.

IMAGE: Opener Rohit Sharma prepares to sweep a delivery during India's second innings. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma (batting 30) and Mayank Agarwal (22) added 42 runs before the latter edged one from left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya towards gully.

Embuldeniya got the ball to turn away from good length and the edge from Agarwal's bat was taken by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Rohit, who largely played on the front foot and confidently swept and reverse-swept the spinners, took some time to settle before going for his measured shots.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is congratulated by his India teammates after dismissing Niroshan Dickwella and completing his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Photograph: BCCI

At the break, Hanuma Vihari (8) was giving him company.

At the start of the day, stumper batter Niroshan Dickwella (21) started off with consecutive boundaries off Bumrah.

He opened the face of the bat to gently place the ball between the gaps.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after dismissing Suranga Lakmal. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin expectedly bowled from the other end and troubled Embuldeniya (1) straight away, his balls turning from the rough.

Embuldeniya could not handle a short one from Bumrah, miscuing a pull and was caught by Rishabh Pant. That was an irresponsible shot under the circumstances.

IMAGE: Vishwa Fernando is stumped by Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Surnaga Lakmal showed intent to stay at the wicket but could not read a carrom ball delivery from Ashwin and saw his timber disturbed.

This was immediately after he lofted one over mid-on for a boundary.

Bumrah completed his five-wicket haul when he had Dickwella caught behind. The short ball jumped off the track, touched the shoulder of the bat before going into Pant's gloves.

Vishwa Fernando went after Ashwin in the next over but was soon deceived by another carrom ball delivery and stumped by Pant as the batter lunged forward.