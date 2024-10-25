News
Home  » Cricket » Rana gets Test call-up; Kuldeep, Axar out of Aus Tour

Rana gets Test call-up; Kuldeep, Axar out of Aus Tour

Last updated on: October 25, 2024 22:33 IST
Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Dream come true of Harshit Rana. Photograph: BCCI

Fresh faces are set to ignite the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India unveiled its Test squad for the five-match series against Australia on Friday.

Pace spearhead Harshit Rana received a well-deserved maiden call-up, following his impressive performances.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, a seam-bowling all-rounder, also finds a place in the squad, adding depth to the bowling attack.

 

However, there are some notable absentees. Axar Patel misses out due to selection, while Kuldeep Yadav is ruled out with a groin injury.

To provide cover for skipper Rohit Sharma, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has been included in the squad.

BGT

 

