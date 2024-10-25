News
Home  » Cricket » 'Worst Shot' Of Kohli's Career?

'Worst Shot' Of Kohli's Career?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 25, 2024 18:04 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli after his shocking dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's disappointing innings came to a premature end in the second Test against New Zealand, as he was dismissed for just one run in the morning session on Friday, October 25, 2024.

The batting maestro, known for his aggressive stroke play, fell victim to a full toss from Mitchell Santner in the 24th over.

 

Kohli's dismissal, which saw him miss the line and the ball shatter into the stumps, was met with shock from fans, team-mates and the batter himself.

The uncharacteristic shot, a sweep attempt against a full delivery, was criticised by retired batter Sanjay Manjrekar, who deemed it the 'worst shot' of Kohli's illustrious career.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri pointed out that Kohli had successfully played a similar delivery from Santner earlier in the innings with a straighter bat. The decision to play across the line proved to be a fatal error, as Kohli could have easily put the ball away for a boundary.

Kohli's embarrassing dismissal, from a full toss, exposed a rare moment of poor judgment from the batting star, leaving his fans stunned and disappointed.

Take a look at the outrage on social media.

REDIFF CRICKET
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

