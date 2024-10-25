News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Gavaskar Changes Tune On Wash

Gavaskar Changes Tune On Wash

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 25, 2024 18:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar's seven wicket haul earned praise from the most sceptical of commentators. Photograph: BCCI
 

Sunil Gavaskar initially expressed scepticism about Washington Sundar's inclusion in the Indian team for the second Test against New Zealand.

After the disappointing loss in the first Test in Bengaluru, India made three changes to their line-up for the Pune Test, including bringing in Washington to replace Kuldeep Yadav.

Washington's stellar performance in the match, where he claimed seven wickets and four in the second so far, completely shifted Gavaskar's perspective.

'What an inspired selection. He is picked in the XI because he can bat a little bit, bowl a little bit,' Gavaskar mentioned.

Earlier, Gavaskar had expressed his reservations about the team's decision to make three changes to the playing XI. K L Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were dropped in favour of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep.

'It feels like a bit of a panic decision taken by Team India. You do not make 3 changes to the squad often,' Gavaskar had stated on the broadcast after the toss.

Gavaskar questioned the logic behind dropping Kuldeep Yadav, who could also turn the ball away from left-handed New Zealand batsmen.

'Yes, there is a lot of talk about the left-handers in the New Zealand batting unit,' Gavaskar added. 'but I would have picked Kuldeep Yadav, who can also turn it away from a left-hander.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Wash Can Take Over From Ashwin, Jadeja'
'Wash Can Take Over From Ashwin, Jadeja'
India's WTC Final Hope In Danger
India's WTC Final Hope In Danger
'Worst Shot' Of Kohli's Career?
'Worst Shot' Of Kohli's Career?
Morkel urges batting revival for India
Morkel urges batting revival for India
Markram backs South Africa to qualify for WTC final
Markram backs South Africa to qualify for WTC final
Indian wrestlers' desperate plea...
Indian wrestlers' desperate plea...
Santner shines with seven wickets as NZ skittle India
Santner shines with seven wickets as NZ skittle India

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Comeback man Sundar puts India in control on Day 1

Comeback man Sundar puts India in control on Day 1

How Ranji Trophy sparked Sundar's dream Test return!

How Ranji Trophy sparked Sundar's dream Test return!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances