Gavaskar Changes Tune On Wash

IMAGE: Washington Sundar's seven wicket haul earned praise from the most sceptical of commentators. Photograph: BCCI

Sunil Gavaskar initially expressed scepticism about Washington Sundar's inclusion in the Indian team for the second Test against New Zealand.

After the disappointing loss in the first Test in Bengaluru, India made three changes to their line-up for the Pune Test, including bringing in Washington to replace Kuldeep Yadav.

Washington's stellar performance in the match, where he claimed seven wickets and four in the second so far, completely shifted Gavaskar's perspective.

'What an inspired selection. He is picked in the XI because he can bat a little bit, bowl a little bit,' Gavaskar mentioned.

Earlier, Gavaskar had expressed his reservations about the team's decision to make three changes to the playing XI. K L Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were dropped in favour of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep.

'It feels like a bit of a panic decision taken by Team India. You do not make 3 changes to the squad often,' Gavaskar had stated on the broadcast after the toss.

Gavaskar questioned the logic behind dropping Kuldeep Yadav, who could also turn the ball away from left-handed New Zealand batsmen.

'Yes, there is a lot of talk about the left-handers in the New Zealand batting unit,' Gavaskar added. 'but I would have picked Kuldeep Yadav, who can also turn it away from a left-hander.'