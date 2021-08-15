News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Root on Route to Record after Record

Root on Route to Record after Record

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
August 15, 2021 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting numbers from Day 3 of the India-England Test at Lord's.

IMAGE: Joe Root acknowledges the cheers at Lord's for his sterling 180 not out, August 14, 2021. Photograph: Paul Childs/Getty Images

2 Number of England players to aggregate 9,000 runs in Test cricket.

Joe Root joined Alastair Cook in this exclusive club. Overall, Root is the 16th player to accomplish this feat.

1 Root is the quickest among the 16 players to reach the 9,000 run-mark in terms of days since making his Test debut, taking just 8 years 8 months and 2 days.

Fellow countryman Alastair Cook was the previous record holder.

Quickest to reach 9,000 runs in Tests

(from the day of debut)

PeriodPlayerTeam
8 years 8 months 2 days Joe Root Eng
9 years 3 months 2 days Alastair Cook Eng
10 years 10 days Rahul Dravid Ind
10 years 11 months 16 days Ricky Ponting Aus
11 years 3 months 15 days Kumar Sangakkara SL

2 Root is the second youngest after Cook to complete 9,000 runs at 30 years, 227 days. Cook did so at 30 years, 159 days.

Youngest to aggregate 9,000 Test runs

PlayerTeamAge
Alastair Cook England 30 years, 159 days
Joe Root England 30 years, 227 days
Sachin Tendulkar India 30 years, 253 days
Ricky Ponting Australia 31 years, 341 days
Jacques Kallis South Africa 32 years, 25 days
Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 32 years, 176 days
Graeme Smith South Africa 32 years, 265 days

83.33 Root's percentage of converting 50s in to 100s this year.

Till last year, his conversion-percentage was only 25.75 as only 17 of his 66 fifties were converted into hundreds.

38 Number of international hundreds scored by Joe Root -- joint-most by an England player, along with Cook.

22 Number of Test hundreds scored by Root -- third joint-most by an England player.

Only Cook (33) and Kevin Pietersen (23) have scored more while Wally Hammond, Colin Cowdrey, Geoff Boycott and Ian Bell have also scored 22 hundreds for England.

Root's 11 hundreds as captain are also the second most for England, behind Cook's 12 (Graham Gooch also had a tally of 11).

7 Number of Test hundreds Root has scored against India -- joint-most for any player in India-England Tests.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Alastair Cook have also scored seven hundreds each.

5 Number of Test hundreds scored by Joe Root this year -- most by an England captain in a single calendar year.

Graham Gooch (in 1990), Michael Atherton (in 1994) and Andrew Strauss (in 2009) had scored four hundreds each.

353 Runs scored by Root in the series. All other England batsmen have aggregated 455 runs together.

3 Number of consecutive innings in which Root has top scored for England. He made 64 in England's total of 183 and 109 in 303 at Nottingham in the first Test.

13 Number of no balls bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in England's innings.

The last time an Indian bowler bowled this many no-balls was in 2011 -- Zaheer Khan against the West Indies at Georgetown in 2002.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
India have never lost after scoring 300 in England
India have never lost after scoring 300 in England
A Day of Records for India at Lord's
A Day of Records for India at Lord's
Shaw, Suryakumar join Indian squad at Lord's
Shaw, Suryakumar join Indian squad at Lord's
How Mere Desh Ki Dharti Happened
How Mere Desh Ki Dharti Happened
PM Modi lauds India's Olympics contingent
PM Modi lauds India's Olympics contingent
PIX: How Root helped England nose ahead at Lord's
PIX: How Root helped England nose ahead at Lord's
I-Day speech: PM launches veiled attack on Pak, China
I-Day speech: PM launches veiled attack on Pak, China

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Why Siraj celebrates a wicket with finger on lips...

Why Siraj celebrates a wicket with finger on lips...

PICS: Root's 180 gives England slender lead over India

PICS: Root's 180 gives England slender lead over India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances