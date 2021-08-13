A Day of Records for India at Lord's

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting numbers from the opening day of Lord's Test between England and India.

IMAGE: K L Rahul acknowlges the applause after scoring a century at Lord's on Day 1 of the second Test, August 12, 2021. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

141 Number of Tests hosted by Lord's Cricket Ground -- the most by any ground.

0 Number of tosses Virat Kohli has won in England. He has captained India in 8 Tests in England (including one against New Zealand) and has lost all eight!

61.11 % Joe Root's toss-winning percentage -- 33 tosses won in 54 Tests -- the highest percentage for any captain with 50 or more appearances.

12.5 Overs taken by India to score their first boundary -- their longest wait for the first boundary of the innings since 2011 Bridgetown Test.

India then had to wait for 14.5 overs for their first boundary in the first innings.

126 Runs added by Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul -- the second highest opening partnership for India in a Test at Lord's. Sunil Gavaskar and Farokh Engineer had added 131 runs in 1974.

2010 The last time Indian openers posted a century stand outside Asia before Rohit and Rahul's 126 run partnership.

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag had put on 137 runs against South Africa at Centurion.

10 Number of consecutive innings in which Cheteshwar Pujara has failed to reach even 25 -- the longest such streak for an Indian number three.

Polly Umrigar and Abbas Ali Baig had a streak of eight consecutive innings each.

9 Number of times James Anderson has dismissed Pujara in Tests -- the most he has dismissed any Indian batsman.

Anderson also got rid of Sachin Tendulkar nine times.

3 Number of Indian openers to score a Test hundred at Lord's. Rahul emulated Vinoo Mankad (184 in 1952) and Ravi Shastri (100 in 1990).

0 Number of hundreds scored by an Indian at number 2 in a Test at Lord's before today, with Farokh Engineer's 86 in 1974 being the highest.

Interestingly, number 2 was the only position from 1 to 5, where Indian batsmen had not scored a century at Lord's.

4 Number of times K L Rahul has scored a hundred outside Asia -- all as openers.

Among Indians only Sunil Gavaskar (15) has scored more hundreds outside Asia while opening the innings while Virender Sehwag also scored four hundreds outside Asia as an opener.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma salutes the crowd after reaching his half century. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Most 100s by Indian openers outside Asia

100s Inns Player Inns / 100 15 81 Sunil Gavaskar 5.40 4 28 K L Rahul 7.00 4 59 Virender Sehwag 14.75 3 19 Vinoo Mankad 6.33 3 19 Ravi Shastri 6.33

127 Runs scored by K L Rahul -- the fourth most by an Indian player on the opening day of a Test in England.

Only Sourav Ganguly (136 at Nottingham in 1996), Ravi Shastri (135 at The Oval in 1990) and Vijay Manjrekar (133 at Leeds in 1952) have scored more runs.

276/3 India's total -- the second most they have ever scored on the first day of a Lord's Test.

In 2014 India had scored 290 for nine on the opening day.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com