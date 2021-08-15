Why Siraj celebrates a wicket with finger on lips...

'I will only let my ball do the talking and, hence, this is my new style of celebration.'

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing England's Haseeb Hameed on Day 2 of the second Test at Lord's Cricket Ground. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj is taking wickets and his new mode of celebration involves an underlying message for all his critics asking them to just shut up.

Siraj was the pick of India’s bowlers with four wickets in his first appearance at the Lord's and was asked about his "finger on lips" gesture after getting each and every wicket.

So what's the back-story?

"This story (celebration) is for the haters (critics) because they used to say a lot of things about me; like he cannot do this and cannot do that. So I will only let my ball do the talking and, hence, this is my new style of celebration," Siraj said at the virtual post-day press conference after the third day's play in the second Test against England, at Lord’s, on Saturday.

Put in to bat, India rode on K L Rahul's classy 129 to post 364 in the first innings, but England skipper Joe Root struck an unbeaten 180 to enable the hosts post 391 in their first essay and take a 27-run lead.

A bottle cork was hurled at Rahul on the third day by a spectator during the pre-lunch session, but Siraj said he was unaware of it.

"I did not actually notice what happened, but nothing (offensive) was said by the public," he maintained.

He said the plan of the fast bowlers was to be consistent and bowl in one area.

He also underlined the importance of four fast bowlers in English conditions.

"It was important (to play with fourth fast bowlers), because we have taken three wickets at the start and our fast bowlers were effective and bowling consistently in one area.

"The role of fast bowlers is important in England because when you come to England, you want to try things; but our plan here was to be consistent and bowl at one place," he said.