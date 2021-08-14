India have never lost after scoring 300 in England

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting numbers from Day 2 of the India-England Test at Lord's.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli exults as an lbw review is upheld against Rory Burns on Day 2 at Lord's, August 13, 2021. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

1951 The last time a seamer older than James Anderson (39 years 14 days) took a five wicket haul in Test cricket was in the year 1951.

South Africa's Geoff Chubb was 40 years 86 days when he returned the figures of six for 51 against England at Manchester.

364 India's total --their highest ever in a Test in England after being put in to bat.

There has been only one higher total by a visiting side at Lord's after being put in to bat -- 491 for seven declared by Sri Lanka in 1984.

IMAGE: England pacer James Anderson acknowledges the applause as he leaves the field after taking five wickets in India's first innings. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

0 Number of times India have suffered a defeat in England after scoring 300 or more runs in match's first innings.

India won two and drew six of the 8 previous Tests in England where they scored 300+ runs in the first innings.

4 Number of Indian wicket-keepers to aggregate 1,000 runs outside India. Rishabh Pant joined Farokh Engineer, Syed Kirmani and M S Dhoni.

56.02 Moeen Ali's bowling strike rate against India – the best for a spinner with 50 or more wickets against India.

56 Number of Tests Haseeb Hameed missed since his last appearance, which was also against India -- in 2016. Hameed got a golden duck on his comeback.

14 Number of ducks recorded by the England top-order (1 to 3) batsmen in Tests this year -- the most by any team in a single year. England 'bettered' their own record made in 1998.

IMAGE: England Captain Joe Root became England's second highest scorer in Test cricket on Friday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Most ducks by a team's top-order (1-3) in a year

0s Tests Team Year 14 10 England 2021 13 16 England 1998 12 14 West Indies 2000 11 11 India 1952

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant hits James Anderson for a boundary on Day 2. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

39 Number of innings taken by Joe Root to complete 2,000 Test runs against India -- the joint-fastest to do so with West Indies legend Clive Lloyd and Australia's Michael Clarke.

Only Javed Miandad has reached this mark in fewer (35) innings.

1 Number of players with more Test runs for England than Joe Root.

When on 14, Root surpassed Graham Gooch's tally of 8,900 runs. Now only Alastair Cook (12,472) is ahead of Root for England.

IMAGE: Joe Root survives an appeal from Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

10% Mohammed Siraj's success percentage with the DRS.

Out of the 10 reviews of Siraj's bowling, only one has been successful!

