Shaw, Suryakumar join Indian squad at Lord's

Shaw, Suryakumar join Indian squad at Lord's

Source: PTI
August 14, 2021 19:43 IST
Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav watch the Day 3 proceedings in the India-England second Test from Lord's balcony on Saturday.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw, left, and Suryakumar Yadav watch the proceedings on Day 3 in the India-England second Test from Lord's balcony on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Young opener Prithvi Shaw and flamboyant batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who were included in the Test squad for the ongoing England tour, joined the Indian team at Lord's on Saturday.

 

"Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have completed their quarantine period and have joined the team at Lord's," the BCCI's media team stated.

Earlier, on July 26, the BCCI announced that Suryakumar and Shaw, who were then playing the white-ball series in Sri Lanka, were added to the red-ball squad for the ongoing Test series against England.

Bengal top-order batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was earlier named as a stand-by for the England tour, was also added to the main India squad.

The BCCI made the replacements after opener Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Avesh Khan were forced out from the ongoing tour owing to injuries.

Suryakumar was the ‘Player of the series’ in the ODIs against Sri Lanka, which India won 2-1 in Colombo.

Source: PTI
India have never lost after scoring 300 in England
How Rahul used Test axing as 'fuel' for comeback...
'Lord's just seems to bring the best out of me'
PIX: Fernandes 'tricks' as Manchester Utd rout Leeds
PHOTOS: England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3
Govt notifies Aug 14 as Partition remembrance day
K'taka CM-BSY meet amid discontent among ministers
India tour of England 2021

PHOTOS: England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3

Fit-again Shreyas Iyer in Dubai to prepare for IPL

