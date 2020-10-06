Raina to set up sports academies in J&K

October 06, 2020 12:43 IST

IMAGE: Suresh Raina met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss his proposals for sports academies in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: Suresh Raina/Twitter

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, on Monday met Nitishwar Kumar, principal secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to discuss the initiative to set up sports academies to train young cricketers from far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

'Delighted to be working towards the development of sports for youth in Jammu & Kashmir & all of this is only possible with the support of honourable Governor @manojsinha_ Sir. Looking forward to creating many more opportunities! #jaihind Flag of India #JammuKashmir,' Raina tweeted.

Last month, at the inauguration of the Jammu and Kashmir Police women's 2020 cricket tournament in Anantnag, Raina had said there is 'so much more in store' for the Union territory.

He met Sinha last month and had requested him to set up a cricket academy in Jammu and Kashmir. He also agreed to set up 10 schools, five each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, to give professional cricket training to local youth.