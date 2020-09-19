'Unimaginable' not being with CSK, says Raina

September 19, 2020 21:57 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings mainstay Suresh Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 citing family reasons. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Suresh Raina, who pulled out of this edition of the Indian Premier League, extended his best wishes to Chennai Super Kings ahead of their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, adding that it is "unimaginable" not being with the team.

Raina unexpectedly pulled out of the tournament after travelling to Dubai with the CSK contingent. The former India cricketer, who announced his international retirement alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15, later revealed he pulled out to be with his family.

"Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I'm not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it!" Raina tweeted.

The southpaw, who was outstanding for the side in previous editions, said he may even fly back to Dubai and re-join the Super Kings.

Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the world's biggest T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.