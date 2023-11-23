Raina Catches Up With Dhonis For Dinner

Photographs: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Instagram

Suresh Raina caught up with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his family in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Raina, who led Urbanrisers Hyderabad to victory against the Southern Super Stars in the Legends League T20 tournament in Ranchi, visited the Dhoni home for dinner after the game.



'Thank you so much for the great dinner @sakshisingh_r & @mahi7781 bhai,' Raina, who owns a restaurant in Amsterdam, captioned his Instagram post where Sakshi Singh Dhoni's goofy pose is unavoidable.

West Indies great Brian Lara was quick to quip on the post: 'What was on the menu??'