IPL 2024: Gambhir reunites with SRK at KKR!

IMAGE: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir celebrates with co-owner SRK after winning the IPL 2012 title. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

Gautam Gambhir returned to Kolkata Knight Riders as the mentor after end his two-year association with Lucknow Super Giants.

The former India opener will work with head coach Chandrakant Pandit as KKR aim to get back among the top following their failure to qualify for the play-offs in the last two seasons.



Gambhir has served as the mentor of LSG in the last two seasons of IPL, helping them make it to the play-offs.



KKR's only two IPL titles came under the captaincy of Gambhir in 2012 and 2014. He played for KKR from 2011 to 2017 during which they qualified for the play-offs five times and also reached the final of the Champions League T20 in 2014.



"I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR," said Gambhir.



KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was happy to welcome back the former Knight.



"Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR," said SRK.