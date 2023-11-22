The Rise of Cricket's New Stars

A new constellation of stars appeared during World Cup 2023.

Meet the standout finds of World Cup 2023.

Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Born on November 18, 1999, in Wellington, his name a medley of his Bangalore-born father's favourite cricketers (Dravid and Tendulkar), the 23 year old notched up an impressive 578 runs in 10 matches.

Rachin made history as the first player aged 23 or below to accumulate 578 runs in a single World Cup.

Beyond his batting prowess, Rachin's versatility shone through, contributing as a valuable bowler and a brilliant fielder. In addition to his batting feats, he has also claimed five wickets in the tournament.

His exceptional campaign included three centuries and two fifties, overshadowing cricket icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Babar Azam.

Rachin's stellar performance earned him the ICC Player of the Month award in October.

During his World Cup debut against England at the Narendra Modi stadium, he not only scored a century but also set a record for the fastest century by a New Zealand player in an ODI World Cup, achieving it in just 82 balls.

Gerald Coetzee, South Africa

IMAGE: Gerald Coetzee celebrates Steve Smith's wicket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

In the heart of South African cricket, a rising star has emerged in 23-year-old Gerald Coetzee.

His aggressive style, record-breaking achievements and versatile skills have marked him as the next Proteas sensation.

Coetzee is the first South African bowler to take 20 wickets in a single World Cup, surpassing the previous record of 17 wickets held by Morne Morkel and Lance Klusner.

Known for his impactful spells, Coetzee played a pivotal role in the World Cup semi-final against Australia, where his two crucial wickets, including the dismissal of Steve Smith, showcased his ability to thrive in high-pressure situations.

Drawing parallels with the legendary Dale Steyn, Coetzee's aggressive style, express pace, and knack for generating bounce have captured the attention of experts and spectators alike.

Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa

IMAGE: Rassie van der Dussen played the anchor role, guiding his team to a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan with an unbeaten 76 off 95 balls. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Despite occasional fluctuations in form, the No. 3 batter scored 448 runs in 10 innings, featuring two centuries and two fifties, with a top score of 133 runs.

'I came into this tournament with the goal of contributing to the team, recognising the importance of the No. 3 position in the ODI lineup. I've managed to fulfill that role, and it's truly satisfying,' van der Dussen told the ICC.

J P Duminy, the fine South African player who is now a member of the support staff, lauded van der Dussen, describing him as the linchpin holding the team's line-up together.

Dilshan Madushanka, Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Dilshan Madushanka celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket at the Wankhede, November 2, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Madushanka's remarkable showing in World Cup 2023 has propelled him into the echelons of Sri Lankan bowling greats like Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga.

With 21 wickets across nine games, he ranked as the third-highest wicket-taker in a single World Cup for Sri Lanka. This accomplishment places him in the esteemed company of Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan, who achieved 23-wicket feats in the 2003 and 2007 World Cups, respectively.

Madushanka's knack for consistently taking wickets in the powerplay, along with the memorable delivery that dismissed Rohit Sharma, has left an indelible mark on the tournament's history.

Despite Sri Lanka's challenging campaign in the World Cup, Madushanka remarkably secured a position among the top three highest wicket-takers.

Azmatullah Omarzai, Afghanistan

In the cricketing galaxy of Afghanistan, where stars like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi shine bright, a new sensation has emerged in the form of Azmatullah Omarzai during the 2023 World Cup.

Making his debut on the global stage, Azmatullah turned heads with a stellar performance, proving he's not just a rising star but a shining comet.

In the World Cup debutante's constellation, Azmatullah's bat was the wand, orchestrating runs with finesse. With 353 runs at an average of 70.60, he was the second-highest run-scorer for the team, standing tall behind cricketing virtuoso Ibrahim Zadran, who belted 376 runs.

Azmatullah also waved his wand on the bowling front, conjuring seven wickets. In the enchanted battle against Australia, he showcased his unique art of fast and brilliant bowling in the land of great spinners.

Scott Edwards, The Netherlands

IMAGE: Netherlands wicket-keeper Scott Edwards. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Scott Edwards steered the Dutch to a historic victory in the World Cup, marking their inaugural triumph over a Test-playing nation after five tournament appearances.

The memorable win unfolded in Dharamsala against South Africa, where Edwards exhibited stellar leadership, clinching the Player of the Match title with an unbeaten 78 off 69 balls.

Amassing 259 runs across nine games, Edwards found positives in the team's campaign. His pivotal role extended beyond the World Cup, contributing to The Netherlands' quest for qualification in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Renowned for his tactical acumen, the wicket-keeper guided the team with strategic brilliance, earning acclaim for his influential leadership on the cricketing stage.