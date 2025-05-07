Rain Is Wrecking IPL 2025's Playoffs

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Sherfane Rutherford and Shubman Gill walk back after rain interrupted play at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, night. Photograph: BCCI

IPL 2025 has seen its share of blockbuster encounters, but nothing quite matched the dramatic chaos that unfolded at the Wankhede on Tuesday night.

In a rain-hit game that began one evening and ended close to 1 am the next day, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans delivered a thriller packed with tension, twists, heartbreak, heroics -- and a jaw-dropping finish that shook up the playoff race.

Mumbai came into the clash on a six-match winning streak, seemingly destined for a top-two finish. Gujarat, on the other hand, needed victory to stay in control of their playoff destiny. What followed was a DLS-affected, low-scoring nail-biter with two rain interruptions and a finish scripted for the ages.

Chasing a revised target of 147, GT needed 15 off the final over. With only four fielders allowed outside the circle due to MI's over-rate penalty, Deepak Chahar had little margin for error.

Rahul Tewatia began the over with a boundary, Gerald Coetzee then launched a six, and a costly no-ball tilted the balance. Though Coetzee fell with one needed off the final ball, Arshad Khan nudged a single while Hardik Pandya missed a direct hit -- triggering heartbreak in the MI camp and ecstasy in the GT dugout.

GT vaulted to the top of the table with 16 points, while MI now find themselves in must-win territory in their remaining games.

This wasn't just a cricket match. It was a full-blown movie -- complete with shifting DLS equations, missed chances, rain breaks, and nerves snapping under pressure. Despite a below-par fielding effort -- GT dropped three absolute sitters -- and two rain delays, they found a way to win. And it has redrawn the playoff map.

Ashish Nehra's emotions on the sidelines told the story of GT's rollercoaster ride. The usually animated coach buried his face in his hands not once but twice -- first after those dropped catches during the Powerplay, and again during the first rain interruption, when GT were 8 runs ahead on DLS.

The Titans camp looked relaxed, sensing the points were theirs. Meanwhile, MI players lingered on the field, visibly desperate to get back out and finish the match on their terms.

But then the script flipped.

During the second rain break, MI were ahead by 5 runs on DLS and looked far more composed. Laughter echoed from their dugout, the mood light and confident. In stark contrast, the Titans were all business -- batters padded up, some shadow batting, the focus razor sharp.

When the umpires called play to resume at 12:30 am, GT were first on the field -- a team intent on seizing the moment.

The final over was pure theatre. When Coetzee launched a monstrous six over long-off, Shubman Gill leapt in joy -- GT needed just 2 from 3 balls. A smile flickered on his face, only to vanish as Coetzee was dismissed the very next ball.

With 1 needed off the last delivery, the Wankhede held its breath. Arshad Khan scampered for the winning single, and GT erupted.

A night of emotion, tension, and rain. A night Wankhede will never forget.

And it wasn’t the only one marred by weather.

Rain Wreaked Havoc Elsewhere Too

While the Wankhede witnessed a thriller, rain had a more direct impact on outcomes in Hyderabad on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were officially knocked out of playoff contention after their clash with Delhi Capitals was abandoned -- without a ball bowled in the second innings.

DC had fought back to post 133/7 after a horror start, thanks to counter-attacking cameos from Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma. Rain, however, denied SRH a chance to chase and ended their campaign abruptly.

For Delhi, the one point keeps them mathematically alive -- now on 13 points with three matches left. But their route is steep: They must win all three and still rely on other results, with no room for error.

Then came the Kolkata washout on April 27.

Punjab Kings, finding momentum, had posted 201 at Eden Gardens with stylish fifties from Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya -- a total that looked defendable. But relentless rain meant not a single ball was bowled in KKR's reply.

The teams shared points, helping PBKS sneak into the top four, but leaving them needing three wins from their final three to secure qualification without depending on net run rate.

KKR's situation is far worse. The washout leaves them needing to win all their remaining matches -- and even then, their playoff hopes hinge on improving a mediocre NRR.

The DLS method has turned games on their head in seconds, making teams fight not just their opponents, but also the weather.

As the league races towards the playoffs, one thing is certain: Rain has added drama, tension, and unexpected twists that are now shaping the path to the title.