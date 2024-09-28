Rain Delay: What India's Players Are Up To

IMAGE: What is Ravindra Jadeja trying to tell Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Gautam Gambhir? All Photographs: BCCI

Rain once again played spoilsport as the start of play was delayed on Day 2 of the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur on Saturday.



After only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day, there was more frustration for the players and the fans as rain delayed the start of the second day's play at the Green Park Stadium.

The weather forecast is not too encouraging for the whole of Saturday with rain predicted throughout the day.



The players from both teams waited for nearly two hours at the ground before the steady drizzle since morning forced them to return to their team hotel.

The Indian players kept themselves busy as they chatted in small groups. Ravindra Jadeja was up to some antics in the dressing room as he spoke with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Captain Rohit Sharma, spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.