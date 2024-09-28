News
Kamindu Mendis Joins Bradman, Headley

Kamindu Mendis Joins Bradman, Headley

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 28, 2024 10:23 IST
Kamindu Mendis

IMAGE: With a fifth century in just 13 innings, Kamindu Mendis shares the record with legends Donald Bradman and George Headley. Photograph: X
 

Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis has once again stunned the cricketing world by hitting his fifth Test century in just his 13th innings.

His latest achievement came during the second Test against New Zealand in Galle on Friday, September 27, 2024, solidifying his position as one of the game's rising stars.

Mendis had already made headlines on Thursday by becoming the first batter to score half-centuries in eight consecutive Test matches from debut.

On Friday, he followed up that record with a hundred off 147 balls, his second consecutive century against New Zealand.

The 25 year old from Galle is the joint third fastest to reach five Test centuries, joining legends like Don Bradman and George Headley, who also scored five hundreds in 13 innings.

Only Everton Weekes (10 innings), Herbert Sutcliffe, and Robert Harvey (both 12 innings) managed the feat quicker than Mendis.

Mendis also set a new Asian record by eclipsing Pakistan's Fawad Alam, who took 22 innings to reach his fifth century. He surpassed the previous Sri Lankan record held by Aravinda de Silva, who took 38 innings to reach his fifth hundred, making Mendis the fastest Sri Lankan to achieve this milestone.

With five centuries in 2024, Mendis has overtaken England's Joe Root, who has four centuries this year, underlining his phenomenal form and consistency.

REDIFF CRICKET
