Lord's witness Livingstone's batting blitz

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone's innings was capped off by a sensational 28-run over against Mitchell Starc. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ECB/X

Liam Livingstone once again showcased his explosive batting prowess, smashing 63 not out off just 27 balls in the fourth ODI against Australia at Lord's on Friday.

Livingstone's innings was capped off by a sensational 28-run over against Mitchell Starc, the leading wicket-taker among active fast bowlers. In a remarkable display of power hitting, Livingstone hit four sixes and a boundary in the final over, taking 28 runs off the Australian pacer.

This is the most runs an Australian bowler has conceded in a single over of an ODI.Starc eventually finished with figures of 0/70 from his quota of eight overs.

Livingstone's blistering knock included seven sixes and three fours, setting new records at the iconic Lord's. He achieved a fifty in just 25 balls, the fastest in ODI history at the venue. Additionally, his innings featured the most sixes in an ODI at Lord's, equaling Andrew Flintoff's record.

Despite a rain-affected match, England posted a formidable total of 312/5 in 39 overs, thanks in part to Livingstone's heroics and contributions from Harry Brook (87) and Ben Duckett (63).

England's dominant batting display helped them level the five-match series against Australia, securing a resounding 186-run victory in the fourth ODI.