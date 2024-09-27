News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Ashwin Breaks Another Kumble Record

Ashwin Breaks Another Kumble Record

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 27, 2024 16:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Day 1 of the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday, September 27, 2024. Photograph: BCCI
 

India's spin king Ravichandran Ashwin etched another landmark to his name during Day 1 of the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday.

Ashwin dismissed Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leg before wicket for 31 in the post-lunch session on a rain-hit opening day at the Green Park stadium.

Playing in his 102nd Test, the off-spinner took his count to 523 wickets at a remarkable average of 23.69.

Ashwin has claimed a record 420 wickets in 71 Tests played in Asia -- the most by an Indian bowler in the continent. He went past spin great Anil Kumble, who had 419 wickets in Asia.

Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who finished with an incredible haul of 800 wickets in his Test career, is the top wicket-taker in Asia with 612 wickets.

Ashwin is also fast closing in on Australian spin rival Nathan Lyon, who has 530 wickets in 129 Tests, for the most wickets by an active player.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'I Wish Pant Was Australian'
'I Wish Pant Was Australian'
Who's The Actress Yuvraj Was Dating?
Who's The Actress Yuvraj Was Dating?
Why Team India doesn't have a vice captain?
Why Team India doesn't have a vice captain?
Politics now only means 'power politics': Gadkari
Politics now only means 'power politics': Gadkari
Mkts end down on profit booking; HDFC Bank, ICICI drag
Mkts end down on profit booking; HDFC Bank, ICICI drag
Virat Kohli, the secret Aussie in Indian Team?
Virat Kohli, the secret Aussie in Indian Team?
Where You Can Watch Stree 2 At Home
Where You Can Watch Stree 2 At Home

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Bangladesh fan 'Tiger Roby' attacked in stadium

PIX: Bangladesh fan 'Tiger Roby' attacked in stadium

Bangladesh board washes hands off Shakib's security

Bangladesh board washes hands off Shakib's security

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances