Ashwin Breaks Another Kumble Record

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Day 1 of the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday, September 27, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

India's spin king Ravichandran Ashwin etched another landmark to his name during Day 1 of the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday.

Ashwin dismissed Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leg before wicket for 31 in the post-lunch session on a rain-hit opening day at the Green Park stadium.



Playing in his 102nd Test, the off-spinner took his count to 523 wickets at a remarkable average of 23.69.



Ashwin has claimed a record 420 wickets in 71 Tests played in Asia -- the most by an Indian bowler in the continent. He went past spin great Anil Kumble, who had 419 wickets in Asia.



Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who finished with an incredible haul of 800 wickets in his Test career, is the top wicket-taker in Asia with 612 wickets.

Ashwin is also fast closing in on Australian spin rival Nathan Lyon, who has 530 wickets in 129 Tests, for the most wickets by an active player.