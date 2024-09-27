News
Why Ashwin-Jadeja combine has Australia worried

Why Ashwin-Jadeja combine has Australia worried

Source: PTI
September 27, 2024 15:31 IST
 Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: India's spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have together taken a whopping 821 wickets between then in 330 innings with 50 five-wicket hauls. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels that Australia's success in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is directly linked with how their batters negate the ace Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

India are eyeing their third successive series triumph in the Antipodean nation after etching epochal victories during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 tours.

 

India remain the only Asian nation to beat the Australia at their home in a Test series.

"I think that over a long period of time, having played against guys like Ashwin and Jadeja, those two seem to have always been the ones we've faced consistently, and the battles we've had with them have often dictated the outcome of the game," Maxwell told Star Sports.

Maxwell, who no longer features in Australia's Test cricket scheme of things, having played his last match in 2017, said the Aussies will have to nullify the senior Indian spinners.

“If we play well against those two (Ashwin, Jadeja), we'll generally find ourselves in a better position compared to when they've had a field day and run through us.

“Those two guys have been there for most of my career, being of a similar age,” he added.

The Ashwin-Jadeja combine has taken a whopping 821 wickets between then in 330 innings with 50 five-wicket hauls.

Maxwell also showered praise on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his development as an all-format bowler.

The Victorian termed Bumrah the best in business at the moment.

“…And probably, more recently, Jasprit Bumrah. I was there in his first year of the IPL in 2013 at Mumbai and pretty much faced him every day in the nets.

“To see him evolve from a young, untapped talent to what he is now—the probably best bowler across all three formats—is a pretty amazing story,” he noted.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
