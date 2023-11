IMAGE: Athiya Shetty shares a birthday with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy K L Rahul/Facebook

On World Cup duty, K L Rahul put out a romantic greeting for wife Athiya Shetty, who turned 31 on Sunday, November 5.

Just after the match against South Africa on Sunday, Rahul got poetic on Facebook while sending hearts and kiss emoji: 'Whenever I'm broken, you make me feel whole. Whenever I'm lonely, you're there for my soul. Wherever you are, girl, that's where I call my home. Happy birthday wifey love you, Athiya Shetty.'

The celebrity couple married on January 23 this year.