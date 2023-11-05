News
'Apne Birthday Pe...': Anushka reacts to Virat's 49th ODI ton

'Apne Birthday Pe...': Anushka reacts to Virat's 49th ODI ton

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 05, 2023 23:39 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Virat Kohli marked his 35th birthday with a spectacular century, his 49th in ODI cricket, during India's World Cup match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens.

This remarkable feat allowed Kohli to equal the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries.

 

It was a birthday gift to himself, and his ardent supporter, his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, didn't hold back her excitement.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma posted a picture of Virat from the match on her Instagram story and captioned it, 'Apne birthday pe khudh ko present (On his birthday, he gifted himself).'

REDIFF CRICKET
