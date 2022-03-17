News
IPL 2022: Steyn moves from commentary box to SRH dugout

Source: PTI
March 17, 2022 19:23 IST
IMAGE: Former South African pacer Dale Steyn, who retired from Test cricket in 2019, had a commentary stint at the T20 World Cup after calling time on his international career in August. Photograph: SunRisers Hyderabad/Twitter

South African pace legend Dale Steyn on Thursday arrived in India to kickstart his new journey as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League beginning in Mumbai on March 26.

 

The 38-year-old, who hung his bowling shoes last August, will join the SRH coaching staff that comprises head coach Tom Moody, batting coach Brian Lara, and spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan.

"Yeah, very happy to be back. I've been in India for quite some time so I'm quite excited to be back. Just driving from the airport brought back so many memories," Steyn, who has taken 97 wickets in 95 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad, said in a video posted by the franchise on Twitter.

"I've been here before, whether with the South African or IPL teams, so I'm excited. A new role for me, a coaching role which I'm really excited about. It's a whole new role looking at the players, which is fantastic. I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running.

Steyn, who retired from Test cricket in 2019, had a commentary stint at the T20 World Cup after calling time on his international career in August.

"I was doing some commentary not so long ago with a jacket and a tie and I felt I should in the ground in shorts and t-shirts and cricket shoes. So, I am happy to be back in that kind of role and I'm looking forward to what the next couple of weeks hold," he said.

SRH had parted ways with Trevor Bayliss after the team finished at the bottom of the IPL points table with just three wins last year.

The franchise decided to retain captain Kane Williamson along with batter Abdul Samad and young Kashmiri speedster Umran Malik.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their 2022 IPL campaign with a clash against Rajasthan Royals on March 29 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
