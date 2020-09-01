Rahul, Athiya set social media abuzz again

September 01, 2020 17:49 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Kings XI Punjab Captain K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty are again trending for the cricketer's comment on Athiya's post.

Rahul and Athiya Shetty may admit to a romance, but their social media posts and comments on each other's pictures speak a thousand words.

The actor posted a stunning set of pictures on Instagram. Rahul commented, 'KLassy pic' on her post and added a black heart emoji.

Rahul, who is currently with his Kings XI Punjab team-mates, preparing for the IPL, took out time from training to drop the black heart and the angel emojis on Athiya's post.

The batsman, who often drops mushy comments on Athiya's posts, recently reacted to her picture while sipping tea.

'It's always tea time,' the 27 year old captioned her pix which prompted a comment from Rahul. Athiya responded with the feeling fuzzy emoji.

Rahul had set Instagram abuzz recently with an comment on Athiya's swimwear pic.

Athiya and Rahul have never addressed their rumoured relationship, but Athiya's birthday wish for her special cricketer friend this year appeared to make things Instagram official.

'Happy birthday, my person,' she had written for Rahul along with a cute selfie of the two.