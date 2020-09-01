News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul, Athiya set social media abuzz again

Rahul, Athiya set social media abuzz again

By Rediff Cricket
September 01, 2020 17:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram
 

Kings XI Punjab Captain K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty are again trending for the cricketer's comment on Athiya's post.

Rahul and Athiya Shetty may admit to a romance, but their social media posts and comments on each other's pictures speak a thousand words.

The actor posted a stunning set of pictures on Instagram. Rahul commented, 'KLassy pic' on her post and added a black heart emoji.

Rahul, who is currently with his Kings XI Punjab team-mates, preparing for the IPL, took out time from training to drop the black heart and the angel emojis on Athiya's post.

The batsman, who often drops mushy comments on Athiya's posts, recently reacted to her picture while sipping tea.

KL Rahul

'It's always tea time,' the 27 year old captioned her pix which prompted a comment from Rahul. Athiya responded with the feeling fuzzy emoji.

Rahul had set Instagram abuzz recently with an comment on Athiya's swimwear pic.

KL Rahul

Athiya and Rahul have never addressed their rumoured relationship, but Athiya's birthday wish for her special cricketer friend this year appeared to make things Instagram official.

'Happy birthday, my person,' she had written for Rahul along with a cute selfie of the two.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
Related News: Athiya, Instagram
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PIX: Mumbai Indians unwind at team bonding session

PIX: Mumbai Indians unwind at team bonding session

Hardik and Natasa's son turns one month old

Hardik and Natasa's son turns one month old

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use