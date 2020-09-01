PIX: Mumbai Indians unwind at team bonding session

September 01, 2020 08:51 IST

IMAGE: Krunal and Hardik Pandya at their karaoke session. Photographs: Kind courtesy, Mumbai Indians/Facebook

Mumbai Indians players finally got a chance to mingle with each other off the field as the franchise had its first team bonding session in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The MI team has completed 10 days of quarantine after landing in the UAE and the four-time IPL champions had some much-needed fun despite being restricted inside the bio-secure bubble at their team hotel in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

MI are based at the St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi where they have set up a swanky new team room featuring various activities including music, video games, table tennis and a carrom board.

IMAGE: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah with bowling coach Shane Bond.

The Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- brought some cheer to the evening with their karaoke singing session while a few other players enjoyed the game of pool.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene seemed to enjoy himself trying his hand at some indoor games, while batsman Saurabh Tiwary unwinded with a game of chess.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians batsman Saurabh Tiwary.

Take a look at Mumbai Indians team room: