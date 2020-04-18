Athiya Shetty's super cute birthday wish for KL Rahul

April 18, 2020 20:46 IST

As the batsman in form KL Rahul rings his 28 birthday on Saturday, his friends and teammates showered heartfelt wishes to the cricketer.

Actor Athiya Shetty posted a photograph with the birthday boy on Instagram and wrote with a heart emoji, "Happy birthday, my person".

Buzz has it that Athiya and KL Rahul have been dating each other. Despite their public appearances, the two have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship.

Earlier when Athiya celebrated her 27th birthday KL Rahul’s post grabbed maximum eyeballs. He posted a cute picture with the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress.

The photo seems to have been taken from outside a cafe. Sharing the beautiful picture of the two as Instagram story, KL Rahul wrote, "Happy Birthday!"

KL Rahul’s team-mate and very dear friend Hardik Pandya wished by writing, "Happy birthday brotherman! Always got your back."

India batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara also send their wishes to Rahul on his day.

"Happy birthday @klrahul11 bro, have a great one," Dhawan tweeted.

Taking to Twitter Pujara wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday @klrahul11, have a wonderful year ahead bro Hugging face."

Pacer Ishant Sharma wished in a quirky manner and advised him to party indoor amid coronavirus.

"A very Happy Quarantine Birthday son!! Squinting face with tongue Have a good day and party indoors. Birthday cake Wishing you all the happiness in the world! @klrahul11 #Quarantine #birthday," Ishant Sharma tweeted.

The cricket governing body -- International Cricket Council-- and the Board of Control for Cricket in India also extended their wishes to the swashbuckling batsman.

As all the sporting events across the world have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rahul is enjoying some time away from cricket.

He was phenomenal with the bat in the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand. He scored one century and four fifty-plus scores in his last ten innings in ODIs and T20Is combined.