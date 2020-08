August 31, 2020 16:53 IST

Kings XI Punjab players are utilising the time in the lead up to the IPL to get acclimatised to the heat of the United Arab Emirates.

Skipper K L Rahul pointed out that temperatures in the UAE are way higher than what he is used to playing under.

After some gruelling nets session, Kings XI players took out time to chill.

Rahul and his team-mates's beach pictures are a perfect tease to beat the Arabian heat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Twitter