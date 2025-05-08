HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rahane 'shocked' by Rohit's retirement from Tests

Rahane 'shocked' by Rohit's retirement from Tests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 08, 2025 12:35 IST

x

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma leave the field at the end of Day 4 in the third Investec Test between England and India at The Ageas Bowl cricket ground, in Southampton, England, on July 30, 2014.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma leave the field at the end of Day 4 in the third Investec Test between England and India at The Ageas Bowl cricket ground, in Southampton, England, on July 30, 2014. Photograph: Nigel Marple/Reuters

Rohit Sharma's Test retirement has left his long-time India and Mumbai teammate Ajinkya Rahane shocked.

Caught in the heat of his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders's must-win match against Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata on Wednesday, Rahane was unaware of Rohit's retirement from Test cricket on the same day.

The veteran batter, who shares a close bond with Rohit from their Mumbai days, said he would reach out to him soon.

 

"Oh, is it? I just want to wish him the best. I thought he has done fantastically well in the Test format. I didn't know (about the retirement)," the KKR skipper said, during the post-match media interaction after a two-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens.

"I'm actually shocked. I didn't know that he retired in the Test format. But I just want to wish him the best," he added.

The 36-year-old Rahane, a much-admired Test specialist who has been out of favour for two years, has resolutely refused to give up on his own dream of making a comeback to the national set-up.

However, Rohit, it is learnt, wanted to retire from the format soon after India's Champions Trophy win in March this year.

Rahane lauded Rohit's evolution as a red-ball cricketer and his aggressive mindset at the top of the order.

"Whatever his plans are, he has done really well, improved his game, as a Test batter. He started his career 5-6 number and then opened the innings," Rahane said.

"I thought the way he adapted to that opening slot was amazing to see. He always wanted to take on the bowlers, play with freedom. And that's what he wanted other players to do as well, play with freedom."

Rohit, 38, announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, ending a red-ball career that began in 2013.

His resurgence after taking over as opener in 2019 was a turning point in his Test journey.

Having already stepped away from T20 internationals after leading India to a World Cup title last year, Rohit will now continue as India's ODI captain.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Rohit Sharma wrote his own rules in Test cricket
How Rohit Sharma wrote his own rules in Test cricket
'Teary eyed' Ritika reacts to Rohit's Test retirement
'Teary eyed' Ritika reacts to Rohit's Test retirement
'Thank You, Hitman': Legend Walks Away from Test Cricket
'Thank You, Hitman': Legend Walks Away from Test Cricket
'A master and a gem': Gambhir, Pant salute Rohit
'A master and a gem': Gambhir, Pant salute Rohit
Rohit retires from Tests... right decision at right time?
Rohit retires from Tests... right decision at right time?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Best Companies To Work In India Are...

webstory image 2

7 Smartphones Launching In May 2025

webstory image 3

8 Recipes That Define Delicious Sindhi Food

VIDEOS

Pak minister's bizarre reply when asked for proof of downing IAF jets3:12

Pak minister's bizarre reply when asked for proof of...

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -1:02

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -

Visuals from Pakistan's Bahawalpur after India's strikes1:43

Visuals from Pakistan's Bahawalpur after India's strikes

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD