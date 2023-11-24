News
Ronaldo's diet prepared by NASA scientists, claims Ramiz

By Rediff Cricket
November 24, 2023 16:17 IST
Ramiz Raja and Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Ramiz Raja and Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Ramiz Raja/Twitter and Craig Brough/Reuters

The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has grabbed attention for his shocking comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan.

While speaking to a Pakistan's Suno News, the former cricketer claimed that former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan is prepared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists.

 

"Ronaldo's ki jo diet plan hai vo NASA ke scientists set karte hain (Ronaldo's diet plan is prepared by scientists at NASA)," Ramiz Raja said.

Ronaldo follows a high-protein diet, with lean meats and vegetables while keeping the intake of sugars and processed food to a minimal. He also stays away from aerated drinks and doesn't smoke or drink.

Ronaldo is considered one of the best footballers in the world, and he has set a few records which are hard to be broken.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo recently joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, following that he has played 42 matches for his new team and scored 36 goals.

In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, the 38-year-old has appeared in 12 matches for the Riyadh-based club and scored 13 goals. Ronaldo also made seven assists in the 2023-24 season for AL Nassr.

Rediff Cricket
Two Spinners And An X-Factor In My XI
'I had to take my chances'
'WC final was Cummins' best day with the ball'
AIFF's ambitious youth league to kick off next month
Dalit forced to put footwear in mouth for asking salary
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag march into semis
Indian Hand in Australia's World Cup Win

KKR Coach's Faith In Rinku Boosts India

