Ronaldo's diet prepared by NASA scientists, claims Ramiz

The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has grabbed attention for his shocking comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan.

While speaking to a Pakistan's Suno News, the former cricketer claimed that former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan is prepared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists.

"Ronaldo's ki jo diet plan hai vo NASA ke scientists set karte hain (Ronaldo's diet plan is prepared by scientists at NASA)," Ramiz Raja said.

Ronaldo follows a high-protein diet, with lean meats and vegetables while keeping the intake of sugars and processed food to a minimal. He also stays away from aerated drinks and doesn't smoke or drink.

Ronaldo is considered one of the best footballers in the world, and he has set a few records which are hard to be broken.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo recently joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, following that he has played 42 matches for his new team and scored 36 goals.

In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, the 38-year-old has appeared in 12 matches for the Riyadh-based club and scored 13 goals. Ronaldo also made seven assists in the 2023-24 season for AL Nassr.