Who Calls the Shots in CSK? MSD Or Rutu?

Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's continued presence on the field setting tactics for Chennai Super Kings despite relinquishing the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad has sparked confusion.

Clips from CSK's first two matches show Dhoni actively involved in setting the field, leading to questions about Gaikwad's authority as the new leader.

While CSK has won both games, the on-field dynamic raises questions about Gaikwad's authority.

In a post-match interview Sunil Gavaskar asked Deepak Chahar who he looks towards for fielding instructions -- Dhoni or Gaikwad.

Chahar, CSK's fast bowler, clarified the situation: 'I got to look at Mahi bhai and at Ruturaj -- both of them these days for field placements and all. So there is a bit of a confusion where to look now, but Ruturaj is doing well and he is leading the way.'

With back-to-back wins, CSK heads into their first away match against Delhi Capitals. Can Gaikwad maintain his captaincy under Dhoni's watchful eye?