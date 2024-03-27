CSK Vs GT: Pick Your Best Batters

Chennai Super Kings continued their winning run with a second win in as many matches with a 63-run win over Gujarat Titans in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Chennai were put in to bat after GT won the toss and on a flat track their batters made merry to put on 206 for 6.

A look at the best batters on the night:

Rachin Ravindra

The CSK opener continued where he left off in the last match and struck a quickfire 46 off just 20 deliveries to give his team the early momentum.

He left fans in awe with his big-hitting as he inflicted bruises to the egos of Gujarat Titan bowlers.

He took down Umesh Yadav and Azmatullah Omarzai as CSK got off to a flyer.

Rachin effortlessly pickied up boundaries as he struck six fours and three maximums.

The young Kiwi batter made the most of the Powerplay overs as CSK raced to 58 in the first five overs.

He was eventually stumped out by Wriddhiman Saha in the 6th over but he had done his job.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad was dropped by R Sai Kishore in the first over and made the most of the reprieve.

While Rachin Ravindra was going about treating GT bowlers with disdain, the CSK captain watched calmly at the other end.

After Rachin was dismissed, Rutu took upon himself to keep the runs flowing. Along with Ajinkya Rahane, he kept the scoreboard ticking before deciding to take on the bowlers.

He played some immaculate drives and pulled and smacked Spencer Johnson for a six and a four. His composed innings of 46 off 36 balls comprised five boundaries and a six.

Before this game, Ruturaj had scored four 50s in 5 matches against GT at an average of 60 and on Tuesday he continued his love affair of scoring against the Titans.

Shivam Dube

Dube came at the fall of Rahane's wicket and he didn't waste time, getting off the mark with back-to-back sixes off his first two balls, sending Sai Kishore into orbit.

Known for scoring agaiinst spinners he even took down Rashid Khan for a few big hits.

Mohit Sharma and Johnson were also given the treatment as the CSK fans were brought to their feet.

Dube scored 50 in just 22 deliveries. He was dismissed by Rashid but having hit as many as five sixes and two boundaries, he had propelled CSK towards a big score.

Sai Sudarshan

Gujarat Titans were in a spot when Sai Sudarshan came in to bat. Having lost Openers Shubman Gill and Saha, the tall left hander began his innnigs with singles and twos, but as wickets tumbled at the other end he couldn't get the big shots in as often as he would have liked.

Still, he stitched up a 41 run stand with David Miller and scored 37 off 31 (3x4s).

CSK Vs GT: Who Batted Best?