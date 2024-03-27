CSK Vs GT: Who Was The Best Fielder?

Gujarat Titans were outplayed by a clinical Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

It was GT's biggest defeat by runs and CSK's fielding deserves applause for aiding the team in this big win.

CSK Vs GT: The best fielders...

Wriddhiman Saha

The Titans veteran was simply superb behind the stumps, effecting two stumpings and taking a catch.

He stumped Rachin Ravindra off Rashid Khan in the bowler's first over to halt CSK's charge. CSK were galloping along thanks to some lusty blows from the curly-haired Kiwi. Then Rashid came into the attack and in the very second ball of his spell had Rachin stumped. Rachin got an inside edge off a leg side delivery that rolled towards the 'keeper.

Rachin had no idea where the ball was and momentarily was out of the crease. Saha calmly collected the ball and broke the stumps to have the danger man stumped for 46 in the 6th over.

Saha was in action again when Ajinkya Rahane danced down the pitch and tried to smack R Sai Kishore, only to miss. Saha did the rest and Rahane was sent packing for a painful 12 off 12.

Saha rounded off a good show behind the stumps when he took a catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad offSpencer Johnson. Gaikwad went for the pull only to get an inside edge while Saha did the rest.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Gujarat batter Vijay Shankar walked in to bat with his team on 34 for 2 inside 5 overs.

Shankar has produced some match-winning knocks since being part of the GT squad. On Tuesday he started off watchfully and hit a six off Tushar Deshpande. But a couple of overs later he was sent back after Dhoni dove to his right to take a catch after Shankar attempted a drive only to get a thick outside.

Shankar's wicket was crucial in the context of the match and trust Dhoni to pull off a screamer or two every IPL season.

Ajinkya Rahane

Tushar Deshpande was hammered for a few in his first spell, but came back for his second spell and struck mostly thanks to Ajinkya Rahane.

David Miller batting on 21 off 16 and having hit three boundaries in his innings flicked a leg side delivery towards deep mid-wicket where Rahane dove forward and completed a very good catch.

Rachin Ravindra

To compliment his superb batting, Ravindra took two catches during the GT innings.

Rachin had dropped a catch off Matheesha Pathirana, but made it up with a superb catch. Azmatullah Omarzai miscued a shot to the off side. Rachin running back from covers, reversed cupped the ball before taking a tumble to take the catch.

He then held onto a catch at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Rashid Khan for 1 off Mustafizur Rahman when it was all but the end for GT.

CSK Vs GT: Whose Catch Did You Like Best?