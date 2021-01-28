News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rabada is third-fastest South African to 200 Test wickets

Rabada is third-fastest South African to 200 Test wickets

January 28, 2021 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kagiso Rabada took 8,154 balls to claim his 200th Test wicket.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada took 8,154 balls to claim his 200th Test wicket. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada on Thursday not only became the eighth South African to scalp 200 Test wickets, but also became the third-fastest Proteas bowler to reach the milestone in the longest format of the game.

The right-handed bowler achieved the feat on day three of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan here at the National Stadium in Karachi. Dale Steyn is the fastest South African to reach the milestone while pacer Allan Donald is the second-quickest Proteas to scalp 200 Test wickets.

 

Rabada broke through Hasan Ali's defense to get to the milestone, making him the third fastest after former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis (7,730) and compatriot Dale Steyn (7,848) in terms of balls bowled.

Rabada, who took 8,154 balls to claim his 200th wicket, is also the fourth-youngest bowler ever to reach the glorious milestone in the longest format of the game.

At the moment, Rabada has the best strike rate among bowlers with 200-plus Test wickets.

Meanwhile, Pakistan resumed day three of the first Test with the lead of 88 and added 70 runs to their overnight score before South Africa bundled the hosts for 378.

Rabada dismissed Ali in the 108th over but a fifty-run partnership for the last wicket saw Pakistan going over the 350-run mark to bag a lead of 158 runs.

For South Africa, Rabada and Keshav Maharaj were the pick of the bowlers scalping three wickets each while pacer Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi picked two wickets each.

Resuming the second innings, South African openers got off to a solid start to cut Pakistan's lead to 121 runs. South Africa scored 37 runs as the visitors went to lunch without losing a wicket.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
All-rounder Vijay Shankar ties the knot
All-rounder Vijay Shankar ties the knot
The difference between Rahane and Kohli's captaincy...
The difference between Rahane and Kohli's captaincy...
Ganguly to undergo stenting on Thursday: hospital
Ganguly to undergo stenting on Thursday: hospital
Deep Sidhu hits out at 'arrogant' farmer leaders
Deep Sidhu hits out at 'arrogant' farmer leaders
BWF World Tour Finals: Srikanth, Sindhu virtually out
BWF World Tour Finals: Srikanth, Sindhu virtually out
Markets tank for 5th session; Sensex tanks 536 pts
Markets tank for 5th session; Sensex tanks 536 pts
Holding girl's hands, unzipping pant no sexual act: HC
Holding girl's hands, unzipping pant no sexual act: HC

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

QUICK! Pant needs your advice...

QUICK! Pant needs your advice...

Rahane shakes a leg with Aarya

Rahane shakes a leg with Aarya

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use