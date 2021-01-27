News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ganguly heads to hospital for check-up, following angioplasty

Ganguly heads to hospital for check-up, following angioplasty

Source: ANI
January 27, 2021 15:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital, in Kolkata, on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty.

Sources close to the former India skipper said that there was nothing to worry and it is a routine visit. "There is no complication, it is a routine visit," the source said.

On January 2, the BCCI president was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He spent about five days in hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.

 

After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters.

On January 6, Dr. Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, had said that the former captain would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged. The 48-year-old would be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Basu had explained while informing the reporters about the health of the former India captain.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty had also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Shetty said that the heart of Ganguly was as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Everyone wants Ganguly to continue for a long time'
'Everyone wants Ganguly to continue for a long time'
Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after mild heart attack
Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after mild heart attack
Ganguly joining politics? Dada meets Bengal guv
Ganguly joining politics? Dada meets Bengal guv
IPL auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai
IPL auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai
Cops detain 200 over farmers' tractor rally violence
Cops detain 200 over farmers' tractor rally violence
Pegatron to assemble Apple iPhones in Tamil Nadu
Pegatron to assemble Apple iPhones in Tamil Nadu
World Tour Finals: Sindhu loses to No 1 Tai Tzu-Ying
World Tour Finals: Sindhu loses to No 1 Tai Tzu-Ying

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Ganguly's heart is as strong as a 20-year-old'

'Ganguly's heart is as strong as a 20-year-old'

Sourav will continue to be our brand ambassador: Adani

Sourav will continue to be our brand ambassador: Adani

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use